abrdn plc Acquires 14,029 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.13% of Norfolk Southern worth $69,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $228.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

