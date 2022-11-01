abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,426 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $58,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Trading Down 2.2 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

