abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,899 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.03% of RingCentral worth $50,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 6.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

