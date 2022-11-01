abrdn plc Has $114.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

abrdn plc raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $114,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Home Depot by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.36.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $296.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

