abrdn plc Has $48.42 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $270.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.23. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

