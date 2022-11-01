abrdn plc Has $73.94 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $73,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 67.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

