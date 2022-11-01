abrdn plc Trims Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237,074 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $43,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,165,472.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,472.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $4,473,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

