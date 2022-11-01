abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,800 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.15% of Trane Technologies worth $46,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.16. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

