Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.10 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

