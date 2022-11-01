ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

