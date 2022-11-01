Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.6% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $287.61 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

