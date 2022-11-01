Acushnet (GOLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Acushnet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Acushnet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 26.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.