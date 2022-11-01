ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO Sells $774,598.33 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $730,423.00.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACVA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 1,079,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.16. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACVA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

