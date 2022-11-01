AdaptHealth (AHCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. AdaptHealth has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at $356,174,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at $356,174,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,565,557 shares of company stock worth $33,215,433. 17.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $378,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

