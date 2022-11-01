Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,500.43% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADAP remained flat at $1.42 on Tuesday. 465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,885. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $231.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several analysts have commented on ADAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

See Also

