Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,365.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,073 shares of company stock worth $4,554,664. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

