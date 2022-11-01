Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Up 6.8%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.35 and last traded at $109.35. 432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADUS. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,365.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,365.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock worth $4,554,664 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $11,109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

