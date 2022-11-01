Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 35.5% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 45,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 20,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 17,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 48.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 49.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $316.50. 22,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.19. The company has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

