Adshares (ADS) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Adshares has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00008406 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $56.94 million and $234,383.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006903 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002478 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,622 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

