Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY23 guidance at $3.95-4.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 147,758 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

