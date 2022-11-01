Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.79.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$9.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$18.56. The stock has a market cap of C$589.38 million and a PE ratio of 24.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

