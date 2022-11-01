aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $68.33 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $68.33 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006897 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008421 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,551,211 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

