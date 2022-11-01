Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Update

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 6,590,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.15. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $32,991.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.