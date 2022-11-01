AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Analysts at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on AEye from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Institutional Trading of AEye

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. AEye had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 2,521.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AEye will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AEye during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AEye by 240.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AEye during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AEye during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.