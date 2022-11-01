Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Raised by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

NYSE AFL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 82,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

