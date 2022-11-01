Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

