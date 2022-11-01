Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $2,387,327.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter.

A stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.59. 19,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.