Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) PT Lowered to $1.75 at Roth Capital

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Roth Capital to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Agrify Stock Performance

Shares of AGFY opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Agrify has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($5.70). Agrify had a negative net margin of 145.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agrify will post -17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agrify Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agrify by 122.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 47.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.