Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) PT Lowered to $1.75 at Roth Capital

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Roth Capital to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.
Agrify Stock Performance
Shares of AGFY opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Agrify has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($5.70). Agrify had a negative net margin of 145.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agrify will post -17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agrify Company Profile
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
