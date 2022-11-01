Aion Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $19.59 million and $595,800.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00132396 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00237587 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00068678 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00020846 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000344 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

