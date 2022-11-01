Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Update

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AL opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 138.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

