Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.3% of Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $109,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 145,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 218,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of APD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,861. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

