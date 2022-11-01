Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
AKTX opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.73.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.