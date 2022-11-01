Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

AKTX opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Akari Therapeutics accounts for about 0.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.05% of Akari Therapeutics worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

