Alchemix USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $238.52 Million (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Alchemix USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC on exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $238.52 million and $2,029.00 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

