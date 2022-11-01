Alerus Financial Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alerus Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alerus Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $445.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.72. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

