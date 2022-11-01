Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 798501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Alianza Minerals Trading Down 14.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.
About Alianza Minerals
Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.
