Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $197.55. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.