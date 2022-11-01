AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 75.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.