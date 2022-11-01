Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ALSN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

