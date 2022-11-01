Allstate (ALL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Allstate to post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALL stock opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

