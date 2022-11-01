Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $954,120.00

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $115.89 million and approximately $954,120.00 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.38 or 0.01603376 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005838 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00041953 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.87 or 0.01840120 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

