Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 955,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMR traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.66. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.86 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. Cowen increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.