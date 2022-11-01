Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lifted by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 12.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $614,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $93.45. 429,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,498,902. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,209 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

