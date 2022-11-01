Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 952,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,692 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,075,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $151.55.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
