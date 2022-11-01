Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.1 %

ALTR stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $82.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 193.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the software’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 88.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the software’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 102.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the software’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

