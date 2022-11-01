Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 214.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,661,000 after purchasing an additional 123,852 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,703,000 after purchasing an additional 726,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,487,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,174,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,662,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

