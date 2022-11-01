Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

AIMC stock opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,379 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 449,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 129,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 100,327 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

