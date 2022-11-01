Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

