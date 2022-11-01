Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 20,519 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 20,519 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $615,980.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 747,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,449,766.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. 168,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $5,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 178,928 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $3,271,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 45.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 84,101 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMTB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

