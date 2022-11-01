América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in América Móvil by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in América Móvil by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 16.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.