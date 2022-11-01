Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.44.

NYSE AMP opened at $309.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.89. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

